SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Vista Investment Management

Vista Investment Management decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 676,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 135.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 115,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 66,335 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000.

NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.40. 2,017,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,918,650. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.07 and a fifty-two week high of $54.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.78.

