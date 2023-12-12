SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,160 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 1.3% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 67.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $45.27. The stock had a trading volume of 564,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,456,128. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.74. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $45.28. The stock has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.