Sphera Funds Management LTD. Acquires 45,721 Shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,329,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,721 shares during the quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned approximately 1.93% of Fusion Pharmaceuticals worth $6,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FUSN. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,055,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,037 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 45,219.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 21,253 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 72.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on FUSN shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Fusion Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.20.

Shares of NASDAQ FUSN opened at $4.97 on Tuesday. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $5.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.40 and a 200 day moving average of $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 11.63 and a current ratio of 11.63.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.41 million. Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,136.55% and a negative return on equity of 48.42%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

