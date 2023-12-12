Sphera Funds Management LTD. Acquires 66,400 Shares of Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its holdings in Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Free Report) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,400 shares during the period. Mineralys Therapeutics comprises about 1.1% of Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned 0.99% of Mineralys Therapeutics worth $6,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Mineralys Therapeutics by 31.8% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 117,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 28,266 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 211,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 76,397 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 499,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,525,000 after acquiring an additional 46,982 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 884,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,077,000 after acquiring an additional 134,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jon Congleton bought 4,250 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $25,372.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,049,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,262,935.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mineralys Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of MLYS opened at $7.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.75 and a 200-day moving average of $11.61. Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $21.98.

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.15. As a group, analysts expect that Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

About Mineralys Therapeutics

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and associated cardiovascular diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with uncontrolled or resistant hypertension.

