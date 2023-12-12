Sphera Funds Management LTD. Buys 230,000 Shares of Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,274,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,000 shares during the quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned about 3.87% of Jasper Therapeutics worth $5,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Jasper Therapeutics by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 11,132 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Jasper Therapeutics by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 215,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 27,495 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JSPR. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jasper Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.96.

Jasper Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Jasper Therapeutics stock opened at $0.49 on Tuesday. Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $3.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average is $1.08.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Analysts expect that Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic agents for diseases, such as chronic spontaneous urticaria, lower to intermediate risk myelodysplastic syndrome, and novel conditioning regimens for stem cell transplantation and ex-vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside of the body prior to transplantation.

