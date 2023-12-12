Sphera Funds Management LTD. Has $6.75 Million Position in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. cut its position in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 20.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 189,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s holdings in Camtek were worth $6,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Camtek during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Camtek in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Camtek by 116.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Camtek in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Camtek by 9.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 30.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAMT. B. Riley upgraded Camtek from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Camtek from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Camtek from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Camtek from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Camtek from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camtek currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.29.

NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $64.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.02, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.80. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Camtek Ltd. has a 1-year low of $20.83 and a 1-year high of $68.25.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $80.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.25 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 25.75%. Research analysts anticipate that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

