Sphera Funds Management LTD. Invests $1.40 Million in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,229,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned approximately 1.42% of Compugen at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGEN. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Compugen by 855.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,344,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,372,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 1,072,576 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 200.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,518,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 1,012,763 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compugen in the 4th quarter valued at about $478,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 132.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 409,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 232,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Compugen in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Compugen in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compugen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Compugen Trading Down 6.0 %

NASDAQ:CGEN opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. Compugen Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.98.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I monotherapy clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies through sequential dose escalations; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with naïve head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and Rilvegostomig, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

