Sphera Funds Management LTD. Purchases Shares of 90,000 Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MORF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Morphic by 23.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Morphic by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Morphic during the first quarter worth about $56,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morphic by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Morphic by 5.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morphic Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ MORF opened at $26.37 on Tuesday. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.34 and a 52-week high of $63.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Morphic ( NASDAQ:MORF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.25. Morphic had a negative net margin of 92.38% and a negative return on equity of 24.37%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MORF shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Morphic from $106.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. BTIG Research lowered Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Morphic in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup started coverage on Morphic in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Morphic from $61.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.75.

Insider Activity at Morphic

In other news, Director Joseph P. Slattery acquired 2,400 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.60 per share, for a total transaction of $49,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,066 shares in the company, valued at $186,759.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 28.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

