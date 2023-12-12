Sphera Funds Management LTD. Reduces Position in Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. cut its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) by 22.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 170,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,435 shares during the period. Disc Medicine accounts for about 1.2% of Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s holdings in Disc Medicine were worth $7,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC acquired a new position in Disc Medicine during the first quarter valued at $42,187,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 280.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 651,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,919,000 after purchasing an additional 480,082 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Disc Medicine during the 1st quarter worth about $11,125,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 2,041.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,313,000 after purchasing an additional 479,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in Disc Medicine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,942,000.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IRON shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Disc Medicine from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Disc Medicine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.22.

In other Disc Medicine news, CFO Joanne Bryce sold 2,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $142,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Disc Medicine news, CFO Joanne Bryce sold 2,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $142,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Rahul Khara sold 4,900 shares of Disc Medicine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $247,989.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 114,096 shares of company stock worth $6,035,187. Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Disc Medicine stock opened at $61.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.66. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $63.25.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.17. Equities analysts forecast that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -3.24 EPS for the current year.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

