Sphera Funds Management LTD. Sells 239,278 Shares of Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. lessened its stake in Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT – Free Report) by 53.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 211,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239,278 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s holdings in Enlight Renewable Energy were worth $3,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENLT. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 6,352,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,935,000 after purchasing an additional 479,382 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,786,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Enlight Renewable Energy by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 725,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,874,000 after buying an additional 415,505 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,863,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,984,000. Institutional investors own 32.92% of the company’s stock.

Enlight Renewable Energy Price Performance

ENLT stock opened at $17.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.78 and a 200-day moving average of $16.68. Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $29.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enlight Renewable Energy ( NASDAQ:ENLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Enlight Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $58.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Enlight Renewable Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Enlight Renewable Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Enlight Renewable Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enlight Renewable Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

Enlight Renewable Energy Company Profile

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates as a renewable energy platform in Israel and internationally. The company initiates, plans, develops, constructs, and operates projects to produce electricity from renewable energy sources. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

