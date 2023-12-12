Sphera Funds Management LTD. Sells 5,000 Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 312,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. SpringWorks Therapeutics accounts for about 1.3% of Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned approximately 0.50% of SpringWorks Therapeutics worth $8,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SWTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 278.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,778,000 after buying an additional 62,298 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 52.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 5,529 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 3.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,040,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,880,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,602,000 after buying an additional 18,674 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SWTX shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWTX opened at $31.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.00. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $34.16.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.04. Analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Further Reading

