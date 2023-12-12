Sphera Funds Management LTD. Sells 58,660 Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. lessened its stake in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 58,660 shares during the period. Merus comprises about 1.1% of Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned 0.56% of Merus worth $7,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Merus by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Merus by 871.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Merus during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merus by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Merus in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Merus Price Performance

Merus stock opened at $22.86 on Tuesday. Merus has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $27.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 0.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.30. Merus had a negative return on equity of 63.39% and a negative net margin of 387.00%. The firm had revenue of $11.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Merus will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MRUS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Merus from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research report on Monday, December 4th. TD Cowen began coverage on Merus in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Merus in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

Merus Profile

(Free Report)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

