Sphera Funds Management LTD. Sells 59,000 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 59,000 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned approximately 0.13% of PTC Therapeutics worth $4,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PTCT. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTC Therapeutics Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT opened at $25.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 0.56. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.53 and a 1-year high of $59.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $196.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.53) EPS. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.05 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PTC Therapeutics

About PTC Therapeutics

(Free Report)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.