Sphera Funds Management LTD. Sells 88,666 Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. cut its position in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) by 37.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 88,666 shares during the quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s holdings in uniQure were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in uniQure by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,944,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,669,000 after purchasing an additional 24,805 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of uniQure by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,063,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,467,000 after purchasing an additional 698,121 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of uniQure by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,434,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,903,000 after buying an additional 141,382 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of uniQure by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,841,000 after buying an additional 202,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of uniQure by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,061,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,057,000 after buying an additional 75,429 shares during the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QURE has been the subject of several research reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on uniQure in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on uniQure from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at uniQure

In other uniQure news, insider Ricardo Dolmetsch sold 5,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $43,573.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,404 shares in the company, valued at $1,218,993.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Stock Performance

Shares of uniQure stock opened at $7.14 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.03. uniQure has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $24.25. The company has a current ratio of 10.11, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $1.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 60.49% and a negative net margin of 204.17%. As a group, analysts anticipate that uniQure will post -6.19 EPS for the current year.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.

