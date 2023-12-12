Sphera Funds Management LTD. Sells 90,000 Shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,000 shares during the quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned 0.16% of Arcellx worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Novo Holdings A S bought a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the first quarter valued at about $56,317,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arcellx by 47.9% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,841,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,434 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Arcellx by 18.8% in the second quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,848,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,059,000 after purchasing an additional 449,846 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Arcellx by 107.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,683,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Arcellx by 17.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,602,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,291,000 after purchasing an additional 380,128 shares during the last quarter.

Get Arcellx alerts:

Arcellx Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLX opened at $52.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.25. Arcellx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.59 and a 12-month high of $59.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $14.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.15 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Arcellx, Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACLX. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Arcellx from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Arcellx from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Arcellx from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Arcellx in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Arcellx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.08.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Arcellx

Arcellx Profile

(Free Report)

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.