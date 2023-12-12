Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:URNM)

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 19,547 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 147% compared to the average daily volume of 7,920 call options.

Institutional Trading of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 12,783.3% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA URNM traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.40. The stock had a trading volume of 821,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,671. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a one year low of $28.22 and a one year high of $50.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.95.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

