Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Sets New 12-Month High at $48.00

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.00 and last traded at $47.59, with a volume of 120774 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on SFM shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.38.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.54.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.89% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

In related news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 71,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $2,871,052.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,723,240.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 9,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $369,122.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,535.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 71,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $2,871,052.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,202 shares in the company, valued at $4,723,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 363,009 shares of company stock valued at $15,372,929 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter worth $32,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 13,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

