Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Upgraded to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $49.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $37.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.31% from the company’s previous close.

SFM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.38.

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $46.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.54. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $46.54.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 26.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 109,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total transaction of $5,073,205.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,082.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 71,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $2,871,052.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,202 shares in the company, valued at $4,723,240.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Mcglinchey sold 109,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total value of $5,073,205.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,082.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 363,009 shares of company stock worth $15,372,929. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth $54,912,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,709 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter worth $35,068,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter worth $31,911,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 77.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,726,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,416,000 after purchasing an additional 756,017 shares during the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

