SQN Investors LP Acquires 6,927 Shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

SQN Investors LP increased its holdings in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,927 shares during the quarter. BILL makes up about 7.7% of SQN Investors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. SQN Investors LP owned 0.13% of BILL worth $16,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BILL. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BILL by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of BILL by 227.0% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of BILL by 173.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BILL during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of BILL during the 4th quarter worth $44,000.

In other news, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total value of $51,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,588.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BILL news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 7,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $536,448.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,384.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total value of $51,688.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,588.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,885 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,363. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on BILL from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on BILL from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on BILL from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, William Blair cut BILL from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.91.

NYSE BILL opened at $70.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.95. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.94 and a 12 month high of $139.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $304.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.09 million. BILL had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. Sell-side analysts expect that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

