SQN Investors LP Acquires Shares of 299,600 nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

SQN Investors LP acquired a new stake in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 299,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,024,000. nCino accounts for approximately 4.2% of SQN Investors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. SQN Investors LP owned about 0.27% of nCino at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of nCino by 425.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 16,992 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of nCino by 6.8% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 87,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,582 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the first quarter worth about $42,176,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of nCino by 21.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the first quarter worth about $1,043,000. 95.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 6,970 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $204,639.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 381,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,192,413.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider April Rieger sold 4,076 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $126,315.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 163,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,053,849.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 6,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $204,639.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 381,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,192,413.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,691 shares of company stock valued at $408,282. Insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NCNO. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on nCino from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on nCino from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on nCino from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.40.

Shares of NCNO stock opened at $29.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.59. nCino, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.58 and a 52 week high of $33.73.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $121.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.63 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. nCino’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

