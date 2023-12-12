SQN Investors LP Has $11.35 Million Position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

SQN Investors LP raised its position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 505,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,440 shares during the quarter. PagerDuty accounts for about 5.3% of SQN Investors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. SQN Investors LP owned about 0.55% of PagerDuty worth $11,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 102.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,000,000 after purchasing an additional 133,253 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 7,659 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PagerDuty by 270.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 53.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 15,413 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 17.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 15,422 shares during the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on PD. TD Cowen cut PagerDuty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on PagerDuty from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird cut PagerDuty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

Insider Transactions at PagerDuty

In related news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 16,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $363,056.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 193,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,894.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PagerDuty Price Performance

Shares of PD opened at $22.38 on Tuesday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.18 and a 52-week high of $35.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.76.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 22.87% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $108.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. PagerDuty’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

PagerDuty Profile

(Free Report)

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.