SQN Investors LP Has $13.50 Million Position in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)

SQN Investors LP reduced its holdings in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 342,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,310 shares during the quarter. Docebo accounts for about 6.2% of SQN Investors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. SQN Investors LP owned about 1.07% of Docebo worth $13,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Docebo in the second quarter worth about $23,313,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Docebo by 54.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 376,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,905,000 after buying an additional 132,111 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Docebo by 100.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 249,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,863,000 after buying an additional 124,895 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Docebo by 45.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 247,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,848,000 after buying an additional 77,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Docebo by 17.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 238,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,464,000 after buying an additional 35,452 shares in the last quarter. 45.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DCBO shares. Stifel Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Docebo in a report on Sunday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Docebo in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Docebo from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Docebo from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Docebo from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Docebo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.22.

Shares of NASDAQ DCBO opened at $46.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.36. Docebo Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.40 and a 52 week high of $52.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 1,160.54 and a beta of 1.59.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Docebo had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $46.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.03 million. Analysts predict that Docebo Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; and Docebo Content that provides off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist.

