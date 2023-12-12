SQN Investors LP Has $9.70 Million Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

SQN Investors LP reduced its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 35.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,695 shares during the period. MongoDB comprises approximately 4.5% of SQN Investors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. SQN Investors LP’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $9,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 101,056.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,988,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,350,000 after buying an additional 1,986,767 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,383,000 after buying an additional 1,017,969 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in MongoDB by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,593,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,313,000 after buying an additional 897,911 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,735,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,157,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $395.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $372.20 and its 200 day moving average is $374.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74. The company has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.77 and a beta of 1.19. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.59 and a fifty-two week high of $442.84.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.45. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $432.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.23) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $427.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $424.00 to $471.00 in a report on Sunday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.44.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total value of $100,491.16. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 34,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,129,069.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 7,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.03, for a total transaction of $3,106,797.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,027 shares in the company, valued at $36,503,740.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total value of $100,491.16. Following the sale, the executive now owns 34,110 shares in the company, valued at $11,129,069.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 305,511 shares of company stock worth $108,766,329. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

