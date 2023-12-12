SQN Investors LP Invests $8.29 Million in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

SQN Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 189,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,294,000. Braze makes up approximately 3.8% of SQN Investors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Braze by 19.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Braze by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Braze by 7.0% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Braze by 189.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Braze from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Braze from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Braze from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Braze from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Braze from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Braze presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.58.

In related news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $470,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,705,939.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Braze news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total transaction of $108,927.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,085,640.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Myles Kleeger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $470,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,705,939.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,115 shares of company stock worth $8,550,052 in the last quarter. Insiders own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $53.69 on Tuesday. Braze, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.67 and a 1 year high of $58.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.36 and a 200-day moving average of $44.46.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. Braze had a negative net margin of 30.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.16%. The company had revenue of $124.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Braze’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Braze, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

