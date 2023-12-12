SQN Investors LP Lowers Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

SQN Investors LP lessened its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,002 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,191 shares during the quarter. HubSpot makes up approximately 6.7% of SQN Investors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. SQN Investors LP owned 0.05% of HubSpot worth $14,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in HubSpot by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in HubSpot by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of HubSpot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $515.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $568.00 to $539.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.62.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $501.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.36 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $458.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $498.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $267.99 and a 12 month high of $581.40.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $557.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.70 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.55, for a total transaction of $4,305,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 569,876 shares in the company, valued at $288,670,687.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.55, for a total transaction of $4,305,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 569,876 shares in the company, valued at $288,670,687.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,328,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,850 shares of company stock worth $20,886,509 over the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Articles

