SQN Investors LP Reduces Holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

SQN Investors LP reduced its stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,353 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 57,827 shares during the quarter. Five9 comprises approximately 6.0% of SQN Investors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. SQN Investors LP owned 0.22% of Five9 worth $12,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Five9 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in Five9 by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Five9 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Five9 by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 883 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Five9 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Five9 from $104.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five9 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $78.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.53 and a beta of 0.88. Five9, Inc. has a one year low of $51.01 and a one year high of $92.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.76.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $230.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.10 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 14.18%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Andy Dignan sold 4,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $380,962.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,289,956.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

