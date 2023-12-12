SQN Investors LP Sells 198,925 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

SQN Investors LP trimmed its holdings in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Free Report) by 48.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,976 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 198,925 shares during the period. New Relic accounts for about 6.5% of SQN Investors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. SQN Investors LP owned about 0.30% of New Relic worth $13,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in New Relic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in New Relic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,019,000. Kinetic Partners Management LP purchased a new position in New Relic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,980,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in New Relic by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 7,071 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in New Relic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,133,000. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Relic in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.77.

Shares of NEWR stock opened at $86.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.62 and a beta of 0.84. New Relic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.30 and a 1-year high of $87.01.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $242.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.58 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 14.92% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

