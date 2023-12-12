SQN Investors LP Takes $12.61 Million Position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

SQN Investors LP bought a new stake in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 246,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,609,000. GitLab makes up about 5.8% of SQN Investors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. SQN Investors LP owned about 0.16% of GitLab at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab in the first quarter valued at about $1,441,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of GitLab by 654.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 786,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,189,000 after purchasing an additional 682,138 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of GitLab by 21.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,954,000 after purchasing an additional 51,977 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab in the second quarter valued at about $693,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of GitLab by 18.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 88,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 13,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Stock Performance

GitLab stock opened at $59.69 on Tuesday. GitLab Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.24 and a 1 year high of $62.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.22.

Insider Activity at GitLab

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. GitLab had a negative net margin of 79.11% and a negative return on equity of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $149.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. GitLab’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GitLab news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 159,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total transaction of $7,831,348.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other GitLab news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 159,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total transaction of $7,831,348.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $482,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 474,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,863,091.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 656,756 shares of company stock worth $31,837,934. 28.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GTLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.80.

GitLab Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

