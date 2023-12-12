SQN Investors LP Takes $16.70 Million Position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

SQN Investors LP purchased a new stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 602,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,697,000. JFrog makes up 7.7% of SQN Investors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. SQN Investors LP owned 0.59% of JFrog at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FROG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 980,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,154,000 after purchasing an additional 175,464 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JFrog in the second quarter valued at about $14,741,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in JFrog by 84.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 51.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 2,590.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 11,709 shares in the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FROG stock opened at $30.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.64. JFrog Ltd. has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $30.94.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $88.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.52 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. Analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JFrog news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 12,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $346,226.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,057,271 shares in the company, valued at $197,815,306.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 45,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $1,059,824.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,273,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,874,351.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 12,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $346,226.56. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 7,057,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,815,306.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 261,022 shares of company stock valued at $6,779,410 over the last 90 days. 30.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FROG shares. William Blair upgraded shares of JFrog from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of JFrog from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.73.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

