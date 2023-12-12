SRB Corp Boosts Stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

SRB Corp boosted its stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Cencora makes up about 0.0% of SRB Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. SRB Corp’s holdings in Cencora were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter worth $846,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Cencora by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cencora by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,741,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter worth $11,684,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cencora by 156.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,509,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,116,000 after buying an additional 1,530,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $202.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $193.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.47. Cencora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.48 and a 52-week high of $205.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.55.

Cencora Increases Dividend

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.07. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 451.42%. The firm had revenue of $68.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.57 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cencora news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total value of $4,627,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $47,744,532.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total transaction of $407,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,046,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total transaction of $4,627,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,744,532.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,345,672 shares of company stock valued at $262,650,480 over the last quarter. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Featured Articles

