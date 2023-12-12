SRB Corp Buys 1,433 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

SRB Corp grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. SRB Corp’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,238,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at about $736,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on ADM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Stephens reduced their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.90.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $75.08 on Tuesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $69.31 and a 52 week high of $96.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.63%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

