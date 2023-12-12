SRB Corp Has $448,000 Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

SRB Corp grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,866 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. SRB Corp’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 97,310.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,012,223 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $718,878,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000,918 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $374,413,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,148,963 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $801,166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027,057 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 211.3% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,172,703 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $375,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189,677 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 43.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,917,510 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $604,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017,452 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $71.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.59 and its 200-day moving average is $67.44. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $54.25 and a one year high of $72.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTSH. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CTSH

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.