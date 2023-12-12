SRB Corp Has $470,000 Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

SRB Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 40.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares during the period. SRB Corp’s holdings in FOX were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in FOX during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in FOX by 1,402.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in FOX by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in FOX by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FOX

In related news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $3,190,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,951.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FOX Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of FOX stock opened at $29.69 on Tuesday. Fox Co. has a one year low of $28.67 and a one year high of $37.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.38 and its 200 day moving average is $31.99. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.81.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.13. FOX had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FOXA. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on FOX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on FOX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on FOX from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered FOX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.93.

FOX Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

