SRB Corp Has $479,000 Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

SRB Corp increased its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. SRB Corp’s holdings in AON were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in AON by 3.3% during the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AON by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in AON by 2.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in AON by 1.3% during the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AON by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on AON from $322.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $361.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.64.

AON stock opened at $329.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $65.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.92. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $280.89 and a fifty-two week high of $347.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $324.32 and a 200-day moving average of $327.08.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,685.76% and a net margin of 20.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.71%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

