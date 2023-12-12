SRB Corp Has $484,000 Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

SRB Corp increased its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 14.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Snap-on accounts for about 0.0% of SRB Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. SRB Corp’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 6,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,236,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $281.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $220.21 and a 12-month high of $297.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.54.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 21.21%. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNA. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.17.

In other news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total value of $984,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,450.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total value of $984,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,450.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 21,493 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.40, for a total value of $6,005,144.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 708,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,958,532.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,171 shares of company stock valued at $12,688,969. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

