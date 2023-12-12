SRB Corp Makes New $765,000 Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

SRB Corp bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.0% of SRB Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.9% in the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $424.52 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $344.34 and a 52 week high of $424.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $403.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $404.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
