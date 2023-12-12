SRB Corp Purchases 398 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

SRB Corp grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. SRB Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON stock opened at $200.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $219.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.73.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.60.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

