SRB Corp Purchases 575 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

SRB Corp grew its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Trane Technologies makes up approximately 0.0% of SRB Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. SRB Corp’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 17.5% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TT stock opened at $237.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $213.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.07. The company has a market cap of $54.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $162.04 and a fifty-two week high of $238.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.13. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.97% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.34%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TT. Citigroup lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $187.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.31.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $355,818.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,184,981.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 13,144 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total value of $2,868,546.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,946,966.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $355,818.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,184,981.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,366 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,065 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

