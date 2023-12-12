SRB Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

SRB Corp raised its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the quarter. SRB Corp’s holdings in Garmin were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.1% during the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 8,429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 155.2% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 4.3% during the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 2,623 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 3.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,875,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Stock Up 0.4 %

GRMN stock opened at $125.11 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.96. The stock has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.95. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $89.25 and a 52-week high of $125.99.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 20.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GRMN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Garmin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Garmin from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Garmin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.80.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

