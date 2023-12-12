SRB Corp Takes $452,000 Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

SRB Corp purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in IDEX by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in IDEX by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 258,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,595,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in IDEX by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,724,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in IDEX by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in IDEX by 132.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 8,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 5,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Price Performance

NYSE IEX opened at $207.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.55. The company has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $183.76 and a 1 year high of $246.23.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $793.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.54 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 19.71%. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on IEX shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.30.

IDEX Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

