SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 512.1% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

BNDX stock opened at $49.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.44. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.30 and a fifty-two week high of $49.92.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0873 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

