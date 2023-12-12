STAR Financial Bank Acquires 288 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

STAR Financial Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 4.3% of STAR Financial Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. STAR Financial Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $234,787,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $145.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.72 and its 200-day moving average is $140.92. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.89 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

