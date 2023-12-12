Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Price Target Increased to $98.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 13.04% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.22.

Steel Dynamics stock traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.70. The stock had a trading volume of 494,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,585. Steel Dynamics has a 12 month low of $90.55 and a 12 month high of $136.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $517,549.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,462 shares in the company, valued at $5,097,810.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,595,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,989,364,000 after buying an additional 510,981 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,198,000 after buying an additional 800,656 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,744,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $649,493,000 after buying an additional 23,146 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.3% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,745,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $401,574,000 after buying an additional 12,208 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,034,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,486,000 after purchasing an additional 684,975 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

