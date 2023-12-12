Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Shares Acquired by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP grew its stake in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,099 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stellantis by 553.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 81,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 68,660 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Stellantis by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stellantis by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Stellantis by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Stellantis by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,959,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,876,000 after buying an additional 505,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on STLA shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Monday. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Stellantis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.50 to $26.40 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis acquired 12,313,234 shares of Stellantis stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $69,939,169.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 31,048,137 shares in the company, valued at $176,353,418.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stellantis Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:STLA opened at $22.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.75. Stellantis has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $22.90.

Stellantis Profile

(Free Report)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.