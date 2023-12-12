Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) to Issue $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.475 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Stewart Information Services has raised its dividend by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Stewart Information Services has a dividend payout ratio of 51.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Stewart Information Services to earn $4.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.3%.

Shares of STC stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.49. The company had a trading volume of 5,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,900. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.92 and a 200 day moving average of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20 and a beta of 1.06. Stewart Information Services has a 1-year low of $36.01 and a 1-year high of $54.49.

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $601.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Stewart Information Services by 871.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 7,113 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 4th quarter worth about $309,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 1st quarter worth about $305,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 273.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on STC. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stewart Information Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates through Title and Real Estate Solutions segments. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

