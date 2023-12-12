Stewart Information Services Co. (STC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 on December 29th

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.475 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Stewart Information Services has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Stewart Information Services has a dividend payout ratio of 51.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Stewart Information Services to earn $4.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.3%.

NYSE:STC traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.61. The stock had a trading volume of 15,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,928. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.74. Stewart Information Services has a 12-month low of $36.01 and a 12-month high of $54.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.20 and a beta of 1.06.

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $601.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.37 million. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The business’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Stewart Information Services will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stewart Information Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates through Title and Real Estate Solutions segments. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

