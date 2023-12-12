STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Sold by Garner Asset Management Corp

Garner Asset Management Corp trimmed its position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,275 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STM. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 2,911.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 134,004 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $6,012,000 after acquiring an additional 129,554 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,155 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $152,573,000 after buying an additional 318,347 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 349,772 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $15,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,672 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 103,964 shares during the last quarter. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STM traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.06. The stock had a trading volume of 545,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,443,422. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of $34.59 and a 1 year high of $55.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of STMicroelectronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on STM

STMicroelectronics Profile

(Free Report)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.