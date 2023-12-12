Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for December 12th (A, ABNB, AJG, AMBC, CDW, CMA, CNX, COST, CRMT, EXPE)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, December 12th:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $133.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $130.00.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $100.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $135.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $216.00 target price on the stock.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $57.00 price target on the stock.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $150.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $136.00.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $24.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $33.00.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a sell rating.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $3.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $4.20.

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $100.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $140.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $725.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $680.00.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $14.00 target price on the stock.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $280.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $270.00.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $35.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $40.00.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $1.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $3.00.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

