Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Antero Resources (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 14,630 call options on the company. This is an increase of 56% compared to the average volume of 9,402 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Resources

In other Antero Resources news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 3,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $103,523.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,159,432.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,732,940 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $816,157,000 after buying an additional 513,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,045,684 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $255,045,000 after buying an additional 519,552 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Antero Resources by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,458,616 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $217,832,000 after purchasing an additional 77,267 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Antero Resources by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,881,657 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $200,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,127 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 66.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $193,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,137 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark lowered their target price on Antero Resources from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James raised Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Antero Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.92.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AR

Antero Resources Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE AR traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,769,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,343,765. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.18 and its 200-day moving average is $25.15. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 3.25. Antero Resources has a 52 week low of $19.91 and a 52 week high of $34.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 15.76%. As a group, analysts predict that Antero Resources will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

