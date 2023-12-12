Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Samsara Call Options (NYSE:IOT)

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 13,597 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 100% compared to the average daily volume of 6,794 call options.

Samsara Stock Performance

Samsara stock remained flat at $33.91 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,860,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,104,010. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.34. The company has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.26 and a beta of 1.50. Samsara has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Samsara from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Samsara from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Samsara from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Samsara from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Samsara from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Samsara currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Samsara

In other news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 73,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $1,960,286.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,484,574. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John Bicket sold 45,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $1,059,742.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 670,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,506,275.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 73,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $1,960,286.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 243,050 shares in the company, valued at $6,484,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,885,424 shares of company stock valued at $48,049,990 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the second quarter worth $25,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Samsara in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Samsara by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 52.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

